Sheikh Rasheed offers travel document to Nawaz if he desires to return

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has made an offer to the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to provide him with a travel document if he decides to return to Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

“Nawaz Sharif’s passport has expired and he could not return to the country,” he said while offering that if the PML-N supremo desires to return, the government could provide him with a special certificate.

“Nawaz Sharif could not travel to any other country after the expiry of his passport,” the interior minister said.

Commenting on the PDM meeting today, Sheikh Rasheed said that Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had to decide the future course for the PDM at any cost today.

On February 16, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that absconding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight.

Addressing a news conference, the minister declared that the former premier’s passport will not be renewed and that the government could issue an emergency travel document on his request for returning back to the country.

He said the PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s names have been on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 20, 2018. Their names were put on the no-fly list on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request, he added.

