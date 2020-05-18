Sheikh Rashid not to vote for amendments in NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that he would try to resume entire train operations from June 01 as 30 passenger trains will be on track from Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that even the Prime Minister Imran Khan has hinted at resuming the entire train operations.

“I will ensure implementation on [standard operating procedures] SOPs during train operations,” he said while lamenting the Sindh government for raising unnecessary hue and cry over the resumption.

“They [Sindh govt] has adopted an extreme approach,” he said adding that their approach failed against the prime minister’s plan to balance between the virus and economy.

He further said that train infrastructure is owned by the federal government and Sindh authorities should only implement their orders outside the railway stations.

Railway police is responsible for the railway stations, he said adding that the provinces have nothing to do with the resumption of train services.

The federal minister further announced that he had apprised the prime minister that he would not be casting his vote on the issue of amendments in NAB laws.

He further predicted that the narrative of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) targeting opposition figures will eliminate after Eid as the accountability watchdog would be seen in action from Islamabad to Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that a report on May 14 said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan to submit all documents containing details of the properties he owns be it commercial, agricultural land or residential or commercial plots, sources revealed.

The anti-graft watchdog has written a letter in this regard to the additional collector Rawalpindi.

