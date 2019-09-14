SHEIKHUPURA: A doctor, named Hamza Siddiqui, returned the amount Rs3.4 million to a Sheikhupura hospital administration, which kept crediting his salary for three-and-a-half-year after his resignation.

شیخوپورہ میں نوکری چھوڑنے والے ڈاکٹر کو ساڑھے تین سال تک تنخواہ ملنے کا انکشاف شیخوپورہ میں نوکری چھوڑنے والے ڈاکٹر کو ساڑھے تین سال تک تنخواہ ملنے کا انکشاف —- لیکن محب وطن ڈاکٹر حمزہ صدیقی نے وطن واپسی پر 34 لاکھ روپے قومی خزانے میں جمع کرادیے#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Friday, September 13, 2019

As per details, Dr. Siddiqui was employed in District Headquarters hospital until March 2017, after which he resigned from his job and moved abroad.

Despite receiving the resignation letter, the hospital administration kept crediting the salary into Siddiqui’s corporate account for a period of 3.5 years.

The matter was revealed when Dr. Siddique came back to Pakistan and found out Rs3.4 million in his bank account, which was associated with his former job. It was then the doctor came to know that the money belongs to his former employer, which was crediting his salary into the account for all these years.

Dr. Siddique approached the hospital administration and informed them about the matter. To which, the administration accepted their mistake and also asked the doctor as to why he did not close his salary account after resigning.

Then the doctor credited the amount of at least Rs3.4 million from his account into the national kitty.

