Body of Sheikhupura man drowned while shooting TikTok video still missing

SHEIKHUPURA: The body of a youth, who had drowned in the canal yesterday while making a TikTok video in Sheikhupura, could not be retrieved despite hectic efforts by the Rescue 1122 teams.

According to rescue sources, the body of one youth who drowned in the canal was recovered yesterday, while the search for other Sheikhupura youth is underway.

Two youth were drowned to death in a canal while making a TikTok video in Sheikhupura yesterday.

According to the details, Zeeshan Rasheed and Sajid, residents of Lahore, went to Sheikhupura on the invitation of their cousin.

Zeeshan and Sajid were shooting a scene for their TikTok account at the bank of a canal in Bhakhi village. Meanwhile, they could not maintain their balance and fell into the canal and drowned to death.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies from the canal after three hours of hectic efforts.

