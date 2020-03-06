Govt considers establishing 1000 shelter homes across country

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering to establish around 1000 shelter homes in the country in one year, ARY News reported.

This was said by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on shelter homes Naseemur Rehman in a statement today.

Naseem said that around 50 ‘Panagahs’ have so far been established across the country. He said that a database is being prepared of the people benefitting from these Panagahs.

The database step will help to determine the district-wise level of poverty, he added.

Last year Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person is left out without shelter.

In a Twitter post, he issued directives for their administrations to take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged all provincial and federal elected representatives to visit shelter homes in their respective areas and share a meal with people staying there.

“Our prov [provincial] & fed [federal] elected reps [representatives] must visit Panah Gahs [shelter homes] in their areas & share a meal with the people using them.”

