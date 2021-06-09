Sherry Rehman seeks Senate debate over Sindh’s PSDP share

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party’s Senator Sherry Rehman has submitted an adjournment motion in Senate over Sindh’s reservations on allocations in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Economic Council (NEC) on Monday approved Rs 2.1 trillion for the PSDP.

Senator Sherry Rehman has said that despite Sindh expressed its reservations over the allocations the NEC approved the projects downgrading Sindh’s development share. “Only 5.1 billion rupees were allocated for Sindh’s projects,” Rehman said.

“Sindh provides 30 percent share of the GDP and produces over 60 pct of the natural resources,” the PPP senator said.

Allocation of such minuscule amount for Sindh is an injustice, Sherry Rehman said while demanding a debate in the house over ” this matter of national importance.”

The Sindh government has dubbed distribution of development schemes in federal budget under the PSDP as unfair.

Sindh government’s spokesman Murtaza Wahab has said that under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 25 projects have been allocated to Punjab, 21 schemes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 projects to Balochistan and just six schemes to Sindh.

He termed distribution of the development schemes under the PSDP as unfair.

“The federal government is not even ready to build the second track of Jamshoro-Sehwan highway for which Sindh government has paid Rs 7bn,” Wahab said.

