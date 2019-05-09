Sherry Rehman demands resignation of Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader, Senator Sherry Rehman, on Thursday demanded Governor Imran Ismail to tender his resignation over his remarks to distribute Sindh province, ARY News reported.

Sherry Rehman, while addressing a session of Senate, asked Governor Ismail to step down over his remarks to distribute Sindh province.

She criticised that the government should clarify its position over the distribution of Sindh and 18th amendment. She asked if it was a bid to divert attention from the current national scenario.

She also demanded Senate Chairman to write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the Upper House’s session. She said that the premier and government ministers should answer our questions for clarifying their positions on various issues.

Read More: ‘PPP not to change stance on 18th Amendment, presidential system’

The senator said, “An agreement is finalised with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and people from IMF are appointed here. Tehreek-e-Insaf government is consistently showing discourtesy to the nation and Parliament besides playing with the structure of a federation.”

“This government is doing such things in its ninth months, which was followed by other previous government after four years. Prime Minister had visited Parliament for one time in last nine months,” the PPP leader criticised.

Meanwhile, the senator demanded Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to ask PM Khan to appear before the Upper House. To this, Sanjrani said that how can he direct the premier. The PPP leader suggested Sanjrani for writing a letter to PM Khan to ensure his appearance in the monthly session of the House.

Comments

comments