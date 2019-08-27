PPP leader demands to transfer Zardari to hospital

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in Senate, Sherry Rehman, reiterated the party’s demand to transfer the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari to hospital from the jail.

Sherry Rehman, in her statement to media, said that doctors have advised shifting Zardari to hospital following his deteriorated health condition. The PPP leader criticised the federal government and jail authorities for keeping Zardari in the jail against the advice of doctors.

She added that Zardari was not provided appropriate facilities in jail. She said that the present government has continued his revengeful moves but it would not become successful to bow down the PPP.

Read More: Court rejects Zardari, Talpur’s petitions for A-Class facilities in jail

Earlier on August 26, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the son of Asif Ali Zardari, had threatened to move to the court to file a case against the federal government. He claimed that the physicians advised to transfer his father to hospital but the government was consistently neglecting the medical advices.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asif Ali Zardari had been sent behind bars in fake accounts case, whereas, an accountability court had extended judicial remand of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 5 in the same case.

Comments

comments