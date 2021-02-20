Shibli accuses PML-N leadership of inciting its workers to violence

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday accused the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of inciting its workers to violence amid by-polls in Daska, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program “Aiteraz Hai”, Shibli Faraz said, “PML-N accepts only the election results where it wins, otherwise, the party creates a drama about rigging.”

“Basically, PML-N turned atmosphere violent,” he said, adding that they wanted results of their choice. Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent institution and it was functioning in a transparent manner.

Earlier today, taking to social networking website, Twitter Shibli Faraz claimed, “The results received by our polling agents in NA 75 Daska suggest we have won the election by over 7000 votes.”

Earlier on February 19, at least two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters had been killed and three others sustained injuries after violence erupted outside a polling station during Daska by-polls.

SACM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that PML-N goons attacked two brothers, who were supporters of PTI, and killed them besides also injuring three others.

Zeeshan and Majid Khan had been killed in an attack from the PML-N activists, she said adding that two others namely Tayyab, Haider and Sajid sustained injuries.

