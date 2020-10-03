Shibli asks Nawaz to tell masses how he accumulated huge assets

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to tell the masses that how he accumulated assets worth billions of rupees, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz Nawaz Sharif is still to answer the two questions as how he made assets and how he laundered money abroad.

نواز شریف کے نظریات موسموں کی طرح بدلتے رہتے ہیں۔ اقتدار سے باہر ہوں تو انقلابی بن جاتے ہیں،اقتدار میں ہوں تو ان سے بڑا آمر کوئی نہیں ہوتا۔اقتدار کی محرومی کا بدلہ پاکستان سے نہ لیں۔ دو سوال وہیں کھڑے ہیں؛اثاثے کیسے بنائے؟پیسے ملک سے باہر کیسے بھیجے؟ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 3, 2020

He said that when Nawaz Sharif was out of power he became a revolutionary leader and when he was in power he became a dictator. Ousted prime minister’s ideology changed like weathers, he added.

The minister urged Nawaz Sharif not to take revenge from Pakistan for being out of power.

Earlier on October 2, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted a report outlining details of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties and shares in various companies in an accountability court.

Muhammad Raheel Azam, a NAB officer investigating the Toshakhan reference, had furnished the report in the case, disclosing asset details of the PML-N supremo that the bureau had received in response to its letters written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant authorities.

