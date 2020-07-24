Shibli Faraz demands early release of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over the prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz demanded of her early release, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website ‘Twitter’, Shibli Faraz said that the imprisonment of an aged and ailing Muslim woman on the basis of political ideology was a reflection of the imperialist mentality of the Indian government.

کشمیری جدوجہد آزادی کی خاتون رہنما آسیہ اندرابی کی طویل حراست انتہائی تشویشناک ہے۔سیاسی نظریات کی بناء پر ضعیف اور علیل مسلمان عورت کی قید بھارتی ریاستی سامراجی ذہنیت کی عکاس ہے۔ہم ان کی فوری رہائی کا مطالبہ کرتے ہیں۔#StandWithAasiyaAndrabi — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 24, 2020

He said, “We demand her immediate release.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Asiya Andrabi had been arrested by the Indian occupation forces on 14th of October 2016.

Earlier on July 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed his commitment to Kashmiri people on Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, the day when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, he had said: “Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment to the Kashmiri people & stand with them in their struggle for self-determination.”

Prime Minister Khan had maintained that Kashmiris’ right to self-determination was recognised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and under international law. “We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal & illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian govt in IOJK,” he had said.

