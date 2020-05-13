Asad Umar, Usman Buzdar lauded for appearing before sugar commission

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has set an example after appearing before sugar inquiry commission, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on micro-blogging site, the information minister said their appearance before the inquiry commission has proved the superiority of the law in Naya Pakistan and now it is people who would abide by law.

He said that previously, the investigative institutions were disrespected. “There is no such example of self-accountability in past,” he said in his Twitter post.

Shibli Faraz said that in past instead of responding to queries, the institutions were maligned to evade accountability process. “The law was respected or implemented whenever they wished,” he said.

The minister said that accountability was the basic part of a democracy.

Read More: Inquiry commission completes interviews of sugar mills’ executives

His remarks came after the Chief Minister Punjab and Asad Umar appeared before sugar commission while on the other hand, the Chief Minister Sindh refused to record his statement with the probing body.

The commission summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on May 14 to record his statement. Sources said that the commission will question CM Syed Murad Ali Shah pertaining to the export and subsidies on sugar.

The sources familiar with the matter said that the Sindh chief minister will not appear before the commission tomorrow, adding that the advocate general Sindh has told the DG FIA that the commission, as per its TORs, cannot summon Sindh chief minister.

