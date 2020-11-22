Shibli Faraz takes jibe at Fazlur Rehman for giving deadline to govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Sunday took a jibe at the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for giving deadlines to remove the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, Shibli Faraz said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given a deadline of March last year to the incumbent government and now he is once again giving a deadline of January.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The PDM has failed in its objectives previously and will face the same fate in future,” the information minister said adding that masses have nothing to do with the agenda of the PDM.

While lamenting PPP and PML-N for criticizing NAB chief, Shibli Faraz said that Justice retd Javed Iqbal was appointed with the consultation of these two political parties.

“Even cases against them were not registered by the incumbent government rather they have filed cases against each other,” he said.

Shibli Faraz said that the opposition would never get an NRO from the PTI as it would be the last day for their party if they would give an NRO to these corrupt leaders.

Earlier in the day, keeping in view the second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country, Shibli Faraz advised the participants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Peshawar to quarantine themselves at their homes.

Commenting on the PDM’s Peshawar rally, Shibli Faraz urged the participants to get tested for COVID-19. He maintained, “The coronavirus pandemic is a fact. It is not a fiction.”

The minister said that putting peoples’ lives at stake for meagre political gain amid the second wave of the deadly virus showed the PDM’s anti-people policy.

