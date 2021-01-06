Will soon announce when PM to visit Machh mourners, says Faraz

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister will visit Quetta to meet the protesting aggrieved of Machh incident, said Wednesday federal information minister Shibli Faraz while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Present today in ARY News program 11th Hour, the federal minister said Quetta incident is heart-wrenching and in order to appease misery and sufferings of the protesters, Prime Minister Imran Khan will surely visit them soon.

By tomorrow the state shall confirm to media when the PM shall visit Machh incident mourners, Shibli Faraz said.

He noted the state is striving to fight off the terrorism in the country and the agenda behind targeting the Hazara community is to destabilize Pakistan, he noted.

Separately he said of the political atmosphere that the government is ready to have a dialog with opposition parties barring negotiations on their corruption.

Accountability is in our political manifesto and we cannot compromise on it, the federal minister said today.

We do believe that dialogs should take place and genuine issues should be raised so that they can be addressed, said Faraz. “We welcome reforms in our system so our institutions can perform better.”

Separately earlier today, leaders of Pakistani leading opposition parties Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto have announced to visit Quetta to meet the protesters of Machh incident.

It was reported that Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Quetta tomorrow to offer condolences with the Hazara community over their loss, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Maryam Nawaz will join him in the visit.

