ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s vice president Maryam Nawaz has made an indecent attempt to derail system in the country, ARY News reported.

Shibli Faraz, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, said that Maryam Nawaz has hosted a show as PML-N found nothing else to misguide the nationals.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“They [PML-N leaders] are the creator of this drama and their motives are spreading confusion. N-League leaders have thought that they could misdirect the nation through the negative tactics,” he added.

Read: Gill terms PML-N’s video leak ‘character assassination of judge’

Faraz slammed PML-N leadership, saying that Pakistanis are suffering wrongdoings of the previous rulers. He further demanded to conduct a forensic audit of the scandalous video besides investigation into conversation between Saifur Rehman, Justice Qayyum and Shehbaz Sharif.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“All of the verdicts are given by our respected courts and the present government has no part in it. If someone ask me about my car, then I have to give a satisfactory answer to him.”

Read: Maryam shows video, says judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz

The politician was of the view that the same opposition leadership will turn itself into government’s favour if assurance was given for providing relief in the ongoing accountability process.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif showed journalists a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik claiming the judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

Comments

comments