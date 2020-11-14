Shibli Faraz terms Maryam Nawaz’s remarks as lies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Saturday termed remarks of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz claiming to have renewed contacts with the establishment as a lie, ARY NEWS reported.

“Maryam Nawaz’s statement on making contact with the establishment is a lie,” he said while claiming that the PML-N leaders spread lies to highlight their importance and their remarks should not be taken seriously.

He lamented Maryam Nawaz over her remarks to overthrow the incumbent government. “Will they decide the future of the country. Do they own entire Pakistan?” asked the minister.

Shibli Faraz blamed the PML-N for introducing the use of foul language in politics for the first time and said that they distributed pictures of Benazir Bhutto, filed against Jemima, and spread lies regarding the incumbent first lady of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shibli Faraz on Friday said that suggestions on overthrowing a government through an unconstitutional process from Maryam Nawaz depict the non-democratic attitude of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Responding to the remarks of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that such remarks clearly show that they are the real inheritors of the dictatorship.

Maryam Nawaz’s remarks PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in her interview with BBC said that her party is ready to hold dialogue with the “establishment” if PTI is thrown out of power. She said that holding talks with this government is like committing a sin. Maryam alleged that PTI has ruined the country’s economy due to its incompetence. The government is hiding the commodities by itself and later throwing into the market at inflated rates, she claimed.

