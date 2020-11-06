Nawaz Sharif started the ‘lotacracy’ trend in Pakistan, Shibli Faraz responds to Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif introduced the ‘lotacracy’ trend in Pakistan.

He was responding to Maryam Nawaz’s today’s speech in which she asked the people not to vote for ‘turncoats’. In his press conference, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will face defeat in upcoming polls of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Turning the cannons to the PPP, he asked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that what his party has done for the masses of GB. “People have rejected both parties.”

Shibli Faraz claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will sweep the polls in GB.

Addressing a public meeting in GB, earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz again urged the party workers to siege the turncoats and asked the youth to stand up for their rights.

“Let Nawaz Sharif and PML-N serve the nation,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that only her party could give provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

On November 5, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had kicked off the party’s campaign for Gilgit-Baltistan election

