Opposition defending corruption under pretext of democracy: Shibli Faraz

Leader of House in the Senate, Shibli Faraz says the opposition was defending corruption under the pretext, garb of democracy.

He was speaking on a motion moved in the Senate by Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq and others regarding alleged political victimization and denial of fundamental rights to members of opposition parties and revocation of citizenship of a former member of parliament.

Shibli Faraz said the political leaders should work for the betterment of the country instead of weakening its institutions. He said previous governments destroyed the institutions and economy of the country.

Shibli Faraz said laws of the National Accountability Bureau were not devised by the PTI government. He said NAB laws were not amended in last ten year when PPP and PML-N were ruling the countries. He said that the PTI-led government is committed to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country. He said accountability is inevitable for the development of the country.

He said the PTI government is taking tough decisions and paying a political cost for the sake of coming generations of Pakistan.

The opposition said that economic inequality was prevailing in society, adding that the government cannot work for development of Pakistan without support of opposition. Opposition leaders also said the exclusion of opposition from state affairs will have negative impact on the economy of the country.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, Mir Tahir Bizenjo, Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Sassui Palijo, Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Maulana Faiz, Muhammad Ali Saif and Khuda Babar took part in the discussion.

Due to lack of quorum, the House was adjourned till Monday 3:30 pm.

