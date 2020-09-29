Govt to use all means to bring back Nawaz Sharif: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: We will present those before law who think they are above the law, said information minister Shibli Faraz while talking in ARY News program powerplay.

Talking about the cabinet meeting of the centre today, he stressed that the cabinet did not discuss opposition movement at all, indicating that the government was least bothered by what the opposition was planning. Faraz added that discussion on Nawaz wasn’t necessarily brought up in the cabinet meeting as well.

He, however, admitted that there are other meetings, instances suggesting that these topics may have been raised, and deliberated over, in those meetings.

He said that opposition leaders think they are above the law and instead of facing legal courts, they abscond them. He said his government will use all the legal options at its disposal to have Nawaz back in the country.

He said it is not about an individual Nawaz Sharif but about the future of the country. It was imperative for the supremacy of the law to bring Sharif before the law. “It is also crucial for our future, too, that law is indiscriminate across the board.”

Shibli said that it was binding on the government to bring the culprits to justice. He went on that it was their party manifesto to hold each and everyone accountable for what they did.

No one is above the law and therefore, he said, Nawaz Sharif will be held accountable as well.

Faraz said that opposition has not only harmed the country’s economy but it has weakened its institutions, too. Referring to the past governments, Faraz said not only that they artificially supported dollar exchange rate they also undermined any economic policy.

Faraz claimed that the previous government brought exports to zero and our imports soared in their time which reflected badly on the reserves.

Steering it back to opposition movements, Shibli Faraz said they were not worried about opposition’s long marches and their resignation threats.

He asserted that the opposition will never resign and that if they conduct long marches, they’ll realize ground realities, insinuating that they will not be able to bring people out for their cause.

He concluded that with political instability, no foreign investors will entrust his capital in the country. “With the country drowned in debt, we cannot afford more such entertainment.”

