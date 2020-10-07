Opposition using different tactics to get NRO: Shibli Faraz

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday termed the opposition’s anti-government drive a political tactic to get a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi today, Shibli Faraz said that the opposition wanted to throw dust in the eyes of people through the campaign, adding that they had no moral ground to launch the anti-government movement.

The government will not bow down to the pressure tactics and will continue accountability of the corrupt elements, he added.

Shibli said that the main objective of the opposition leaders to hold public gatherings was to secure their personal interests.

The minister said that the past regimes had ruined the state institutions. However, the incumbent government was making all-out efforts to steer the country out of the crises and put it on the path to progress.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had said that the incumbent government believed in equal development of all parts of the country including Sindh.

Talking to media in Karachi after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid, Shibli Faraz had said development projects were being carried out under 1.1 trillion rupees development packages announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi city.

The minister had said the federal government will also extend help and assistance to rain affectees in Sindh province.

