Shibli Faraz takes a jibe at PDM over new charter talks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday while taking a jibe at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that a movement that needs changes to its charter after some days has no future, ARY NEWS reported.

The remarks from the information minister came in the backdrop of a PDM meeting where other parties have raised their concern over the narrative adopted by the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking over it, Shibli Faraz said that even a new charter will not succeed in fooling the masses.

He further asked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to look at his sides for answers regarding the economic crisis rather than seeking them from the incumbent government.

“Today, Pakistan is moving towards the path of progress and all economic indicators are also showing positive signs,” he said.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman shows concern over Nawaz’s narrative

He further took a jibe at the JUI-F for criticizing the incumbent democratic system saying that if it is not a real democratic system then why Maulana’s son is sitting in the assembly.

“In a similar manner, when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost from his home constituency it is dubbed as rigging but what would he term to his victory from a Lahore constituency during the same polls,” the information minister said adding that the nation is fed up of this dual-faced narrative adopted by the opposition.

Comments

comments