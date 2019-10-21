ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz predicted on Monday the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) planned ‘Azadi March’ is doomed to fall flat.

He said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman desires to be detained so that he could emerge as a hero. However, he added, the government doesn’t intend to arrest him.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader said the government doesn’t want to give Maulana Fazl so much importance by arresting him.

He said the JUI-F chief calling off talks with the government proves that the opposition is not on the same page. He added the government would take steps to ensure that law and order situation is not created.

Previously, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had advised the JUI-F chief to avoid creating hurdles in the way of the incumbent government.

He said: “Maulana sahib has nothing to do these days that’s why he is attempting a political stunt in the shape of Azadi March.”

The federal minister said according to him, Fazal-ur-Rehman will not march towards the federal capital.

Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

