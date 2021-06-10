Shikarpur: ATC extends judicial remand of Teghani clan chief, two others

SHIKARPUR: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended remand of Teghani clan’s chieftain and two others for six days, ARY News reported.

Police produced Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani and his two nephews Imran Teghani and Abdul Fattah Teghani, nominated in policemen’s killing, in the court today.

ATC judge extended judicial remand of three accused for six days.

The accused were arrested for providing shelter to bandits and other outlaws in the Katcha area.

Tegho Khan Teghani was arrested in Karachi after an attack on police in Shikarpur in which two policemen were martyred.

The police arrested Teghani from his residence in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar after an encounter in Shikarpur’s katcha area in which police killed eight dacoits, while two policemen were also martyred in the incident.

During the police operation, the robbers put up fierce resistance and fought with heavy weapons. Armed men also damaged the armored personnel carrier.

Two cops were martyred, eight bandits were killed and the police claimed to arrest three kidnappers.

