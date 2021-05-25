CM Murad summons high-level meeting over Shikarpur operation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned a high-level meeting in Shikarpur today (Wednesday) to review the law and order situation.

According to details, the chief minister will chair an important law and order meeting in Shikarpur tomorrow at 9:00 am. The meeting will be attended by the Sindh police chief, RPO Sukkur, DIG Larkana and all SSPs.

The meeting will brief the chief minister about the ongoing police operation in ​​Shikarpur’s Kacha area. The meeting will be held at the SSP office in Shikarpur.

Sources said that CM Murad would not be able to meet Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed who is arriving in Karachi today to chair an important law and order session.

Rasheed arrives in Karachi today

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will chair a high-level meeting on security in the port city, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Interior Minister arriving in Karachi on directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar had met with PM today and expressed severe concerns over rising crimes in the province.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that Rasheed will be given detailed briefing about law and order situation in the metropolis by DG Rangers Sindh. He will also hold a one-on-one meeting with Sindh DG Rangers.

Shikarpur operation

Sindh police in an ongoing operation in ​​Shikarpur’s Kacha area have killed eight dacoits so far and recovered six abductees.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kamran Fazal, police launched an operation in Kacha area after four people were killed in a firing incident in Shikarpur’s area of Garhi Tegho.

During the police operation, the robbers put up fierce resistance and fought with heavy weapons. Armed men also damaged the armored personnel carrier.

Read more: Four killed in Shikarpur armed clash

Two cops were martyred, eight dacoits were killed and three of the kidnappers were arrested by the police. The RPO said that the police had achieved great success in the operation.

