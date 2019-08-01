After a hiatus of 13 years, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to return to the silver screen with film Nikamma.

Known for her acting in Pardesi Babu, Auzaar, Rishtey, and Phir Milenge , the queen of 90’s will be seen playing a key role in Shabbir Khan’s romantic comedy action film.

The cast for the film is still being finalised meanwhile Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia have already been roped in.

Taking to Instagram, she confirmed the news of her return and shared “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma.”

While being away from the big screen, Shetty appeared as a judge in various TV shows.

