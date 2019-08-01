Shilpa Shetty Kundra to make her Bollywood comeback with ‘Nikamma’
After a hiatus of 13 years, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to return to the silver screen with film Nikamma.
Known for her acting in Pardesi Babu, Auzaar, Rishtey, and Phir Milenge , the queen of 90’s will be seen playing a key role in Shabbir Khan’s romantic comedy action film.
The cast for the film is still being finalised meanwhile Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia have already been roped in.
View this post on Instagram
Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings 🙏😇 and Thank you for all the love always💗 #SabbirKhanFilms #ShilpaShettyInNikamma #gratitude #doingwhatilove #lovewhatido #films #backwithabang #love #announcement #bombaytimes
Taking to Instagram, she confirmed the news of her return and shared “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma.”
While being away from the big screen, Shetty appeared as a judge in various TV shows.