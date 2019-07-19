Shilpa Shetty to make a Bollywood comeback
MUMBAI: If reports in Indian media are to be believed, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty -who has now made a name for herself as an Instagram influencer- is making a comeback in the film industry.
A source close to the development told India’s Mumbai Mirror that the ‘Dhadkan’ actress will play a writer in the film co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.
“She is really excited,” Mumbai Mirror quotes the source as saying.
Vintage vibes on the set of Super Dancer! Love this hand painted organza saree by: @picchika Necklace: @amrapalijewels @anmoljewellers Earrings: @amrapalijewels Bangles and ring: @roopavohrafinejewellery Styled by: @sanjanabatra Assisted by: @shikha_14 Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Photograph: @khushghulati Managed by: @bethetribe #superdancerchapter3 #judge #dancer #dance #children #talent #determination #vintage #classic #floral #vintage #sarinotsorry #traditional #sari #sareenotsorry #ootd #lotd
Shilpa’s last big appearance was in 2007 movie ‘Apne. Amongst her memorable performances was her portrayal of a HIV patient in critically acclaimed ‘Phir Milenge’ (2004).
The actress who married entrepreneur Raj Kundra in 2009 now introduces herself as a fitness influencer with millions of followers on Instagram.