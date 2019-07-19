Shilpa Shetty to make a Bollywood comeback

MUMBAI: If reports in Indian media are to be believed, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty -who has now made a name for herself as an Instagram influencer- is making a comeback in the film industry.

A source close to the development told India’s Mumbai Mirror that the ‘Dhadkan’ actress will play a writer in the film co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

“She is really excited,” Mumbai Mirror quotes the source as saying.

Shilpa’s last big appearance was in 2007 movie ‘Apne. Amongst her memorable performances was her portrayal of a HIV patient in critically acclaimed ‘Phir Milenge’ (2004).

The actress who married entrepreneur Raj Kundra in 2009 now introduces herself as a fitness influencer with millions of followers on Instagram.

