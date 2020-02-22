Shilpa Shetty, husband welcome a baby girl

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy on February 15.

The Apne actress took to social media to share the exciting news with her fans. She shared an endearing photo of herself holding her little bundle of joy’s hand along with a heartfelt caption on Instagram.

“Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra.”

The new born’s name is a combination of two languages, Sanskrit and Russian: “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.”

“You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” the actor added.

Shilpa said the Kundras are ecstatic and overjoyed to welcome the newest addition to their family.

She requested fans to bestow her angel with love and blessings.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Comments

comments