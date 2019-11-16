Shireen Mazari calls for immediate action to end crisis in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Saturday called for immediate action to end humanitarian crises in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), in the wake of the International Human Rights Watchdogs’ reports.

The reports highlighted Indian atrocities on children and women in occupied Kashmir.

Shireen Mazari was addressing a conference on the Kashmir crisis and the challenges posed to regional peace, organized by Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies in Islamabad.

The minister said the principle stance of the PTI government is that Pakistan will not negotiate with India until it withdraws its decision of August 5 and give the oppressed Kashmiris their basic right of plebiscite for self-determination.

Other speakers on the occasion said Pakistan has made Kashmiris’ voice heard on the global front which has exposed India’s role and ambitions in the region all over the world.

They said it is high time to adopt aggressive policy on Kashmir and shun the apologetic approach to counter India.

Yesterday, Shireen Mazari, had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was continuing proactive diplomacy on longstanding Kashmir issue.

Addressing the Senate session, Shireen Mazari had said that owing to restless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire team, the United Nations Security Council had discussed Kashmir issue after fifty years. She maintained that Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir was being endorsed worldwide.

Mazari maintained that US Congress, EU parliament, United Kingdom, human rights organizations and international media were criticizing India for its illegal annexation of the held valley.

