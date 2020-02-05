Shireen Mazari equates Indian steps in IOJK with US-styled formula for Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has likened India’s controversial moves in occupied Jammu and Kashmir with US-styled formula for Palestine, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shireen Mazari, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’, criticised US President Donald Trump for envisaging a plan for Palestine like South Africa which will eliminate the Palestine state. She added the US formula suggested to give security powers of Palestine to Israel for controlling air and water routes.

While commenting over the controversial citizenship law introduced in India, Ms Mazari said the New Delhi government has also adopted almost same plan for its people, whereas, the neighbouring country’s moves for occupied Jammu and Kashmir were quite similar to the US-styled formula.

“We should keep in our mind regarding the nexus of the United States (US), Israel and India. United Nations (UN) resolutions provided self-determination right to Kashmiris. The government has sent letters related to human rights to 18 stakeholders, as well as contacts were made to commence relief activities in the occupied valley.”

Read: PM Imran foresees Kashmir’s liberation soon owing to Modi’s annexation plan

She said ICJ [International Court of Justice] gave a clear message that the status of the disputed area could not be changed. The minister censured the world for adopting silence over the rhetoric of India that promotes terrorism.

In November last year, Dr Shireen Mazari had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is continuing proactive diplomacy on longstanding Kashmir issue.

Addressing the Senate session, Shireen Mazari said that owing to restless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire team, the United Nations Security Council had discussed Kashmir issue after fifty years. She maintained that Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir was being endorsed worldwide.

Mazari maintained that US Congress, EU parliament, United Kingdom, human rights organizations and international media were criticizing India for its illegal annexation of the held valley. She said, “A pressure has been built on Indian government but a lot more has to be done yet.”

