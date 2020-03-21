ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari on Saturday termed American sanctions on Iran amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic condemnable and inhumane, ARY News reported.

The federal minister took to Twitter and weighed in on the situation saying that the increase of sanctions against a vulnerable Iran which has been shaken badly by the coronavirus was incomprehensible.

The tweet read: “Absolutely incomprehensible to see Trump Admin increase sanctions against Iran aggravating the pandemic in Iran resulting in more deaths and suffering. UN Human Rights Council & @mbachelet should take immediate note and act. Inhumane & condemnable @POTUS policy!”

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who is under self-imposed isolation after his recent visit to China amid the global coronavirus pandemic took to Twitter to show solidarity with neighbouring Iran in their hour of need, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that the decision to impose sanctions on Iran as they take heavy losses due to coronavirus lacked compassion.

The foreign minister tweeted: “The entire global community is fighting an unprecedented pandemic. We must, as leaders at the time of such great challenge & difficulty, show utmost compassion. Sanctions must be lifted against Iran, in this moment of peril so that it can use its resources to save precious human lives.”

