India is pressing for militarisation of space, criticises Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, on Monday slammed the Indian move for destroying regional peace, saying that New Delhi is now pressing for the militarisation of space, ARY News reported.

Shireen Mazari, while addressing a seminar in federal capital Islamabad today, expressed concerns by saying that India has produced fissile material used in nuclear weapons, whereas, the country has not signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as yet.

The atomic material was grabbed by India in the guise of civil-nuclear agreements, she added.

“Nasr [tactical ballistic] missile can be used in case of any advancement by the Indian troops, and now we have see that who will use the nuke weapons first.”

While exposing the history of India, Mazari said that New Delhi has always violated the agreement and the present government is now having madness for implementing Hindutva theory.

The minister added that it is stupidity to praise the moves of Narendra Modi-led government by the world.

Tensions between Pakistan and India, are increasing day-by-day following the New Delhi government’s illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir which increases threats of nuclear conflict between the neighbouring countries.

A US think-tank also warned that the specter of nuclear war haunts tensions between India and Pakistan, and the disputed territory of Kashmir could provide the spark that lights South Asia’s nuclear fuse.

The report by Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence platform based in Austin, Texas, said, in case of a Pak-India clash, “it would be the sight of nuclear war taking millions of lives. Although the stakes in Kashmir could not be higher, the United States and much of the international community call the dispute India’s “internal affair” or a “bilateral” issue between India and Pakistan. It isn’t. A potential nuclear conflagration cannot be anything other than a matter of international peace and security.”

According to the report, the possibility of the conflict going nuclear has increased after Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement of abandoning India’s “no first use” doctrine.

