Shireen Mazari departs for attending 43rd session of UN’s Human Rights Council

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, has departed to attend 43rd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR) commencing from February 24 (tomorrow) in Geneva, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The 43rd session of Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) will begin from February 24 to March 20 to review the situation of human rights in different countries.

Sources said that Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is not included so far in the agenda of the forthcoming session, however, Pakistan has decided to raise the issues of IOJK and rights of minorities in India.

Sources told ARY News that Shireen Mazari will highlight the atrocities in IOJK and misconduct with minorities in India during the upcoming session of UN Human Rights Council.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented on Sunday Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven decades.

“Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi Govt,” the prime minister said in a Twitter statement on Kashmir Women Resistance Day.

He urged the world community, especially women, to become a voice of “resilient” Kashmiri women for peace in the occupied territory.

On February 6, Dr Shireen Mazari had urged the United Nations (UN) to establish a humanitarian corridor in occupied Kashmir to ensure international relief assistance to the besieged people.

She said the Indian attempt to change the status and demography of held Kashmir is totally illegal. The minister said the similarity of India’s controversial amended citizen act with ‘Deal of the Century’ is result of Indo-Israel close strategic collaboration.

