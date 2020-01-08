SHO suspended over indiscriminate firing on innocent man in Karachi

KARACHI: SHO Arambagh police station was suspended on Wednesday on the recent incident of firing at an innocent civilian due to a case of mistaken identity, ARY News reported.

According to details, The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Sharjeel Kharal dismissed SHO Rai Akmal over the unfortunate incident.

Yesterday, In what appeared to be another incident of lack of policing skills, the Karachi cops opened fire on a motorcyclist in order to stop him at a makeshift interception barricade.

Narrating the incident, the police said that they asked a motorcyclist to stop during snap checking at MA Jinnah Road but he refused to do so and tried to deceive the cops by speeding up the two-wheeler.

“The cops opened fire towards the ground to stop the man, resulting in a bullet hitting him,” they said adding that the police shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

The family claimed that the injured-Sharafat- went shopping with his friends. “He was injured due to the indiscriminate firing of policemen,” they blamed.

Injured Sharafat’s family abstained from filing a case against the police officials whereas the police party involved in carrying out the deed have owed to their crime and lack of judgment.

