Former Pakistan pacer and one of country’s biggest superstars, Shoaib Akhtar, on Thursday shared a picture of his son Mikael Ali Akhtar and it has gone viral for the cutest reason.

While many people haven’t seen the cute kid before, this time, the reason the picture went viral was entirely different as Shoaib Akhtar had shared the picture with the caption of Mikael’s choice.

“Hi, i am Mikael Ali Akhtar, but my baba mostly calls me Keanu Reeves. My son’s message he wanted me to type. Haha,” wrote Shoaib Akhtar while using the hashtag #LittlePindiExpress.

"Hi, i am Mikael Ali Akhtar, but my baba mostly calls me Keanu Reeves." My son's message he wanted me to type. Haha#LittlePindiExpress pic.twitter.com/7fCwfWs7p8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 30, 2020

The picture not only went viral instantly on fan pages and else where but was also retweeted and like thousands of times.

Dr Nauman Niaz, Rashid Latif, Fakhr-e-Alam and thousands of fans also sent love to little Mikael Ali Akhtar or we can say Little Pindi Express.

The boy sure looks like Keanu Reeves.

Here is another news for the fans of the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, Shoaib Akhtar will be live on ARY News on first day of Eid along with anchor Waseem Badami and his Masoomana Sawalat.

So don’t forget to tune into ARY News on first day of Eid at 10:03 PM.

Comments

comments