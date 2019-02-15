Shoaib Akhtar and Surf Excel keep cricket fanatics on their toes with clever campaign

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took social media and the cricketing world by storm this week by the announcement of a comeback on his Twitter account.

The secret behind Shoaib’s comeback and his ‘Tezi’ challenge was actually be a masterstroke by Pakistan’s leading detergent brand Surf Excel in capitalizing the conversation around the PSL.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shoaib Akhtar is playing in a league for sure, but that league is ‘Pakistan Stains League’- a contest between the toughest stains and Surf Excel. The ‘Tezi’ Shoaib Akhtar mentioned was a reference to Surf Excel’s fast stain removal credentials.

Shoaib Akhtar, with his Tezi, will be taking on four kids Ketchup King, Keechar United, Grease Gladiator and Salan Sultan in the Pakistan Stains League which will run parallel to Pakistan Super League.

The Surf Excel Pakistan Stain League will keep viewers entertained and engaged throughout the whole month as each week, there will be a new stain challenging Surf Excel and its Tezi in stain removal.

With its ‘Dirt is Good’ philosophy Surf Excel Pakistan Stain League will also encourage the children to enjoy the game of cricket freely without the fear of getting dirty.

Comments

comments