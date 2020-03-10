Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to former Lollywood sensation Rani jee by recreating her Umrao Jan Ada’s look.

Known for his next-level beauty skills and epic transformations, he took to Instagram to share the transformation.

“Revealing my humble attempt of tributing a legendary actress of Pakistani cinema ‘Rani Jee’. She was born on December 08, 1946 as Nasira Sarfraz. Known for her expressive eyes, sensuous curves and superb dancing skills, her acting career spans over a period of 32 years,” he wrote.

Shoaib added “While recreating this look, I took a critical study of of her talent and work and get to know that she wasn’t a mere character; she was an academy. She was incomparable in her profession. Her acting, dancing, beauty and dressing was exceptional and that is why I’ve always been such a big fan of hers.”

The makeup artist shared that he used to watch all her movies: “My memories of actress Rani forego to the time when she had a petite physique, soft dialogue delivery and facial beauty. I used to watch all her movies and tried to mimic her dialogue delivery and dancing intricacies.”

He concluded by saying this is his way of showing his love and respect for this evergreen legend and hopes people appreciate it.



