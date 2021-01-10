Web Analytics
Cricketer Shoaib Malik escapes unhurt in car accident in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan national cricket team’s former captain Shoaib Malik escaped unhurt from a car accident in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Shoaib Malik was on his way home after the drafting for Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition when his sports car crashed into a truck parked on the roadside near a local restaurant.

The veteran all-rounder reportedly escaped unhurt in the accident, however, his sports car was badly damaged.

An eyewitness told ARY News that Shoaib Malik himself was driving the car. He maintained that the cricketer was driving the sports car at a high speed. Apparently, it seemed that Malik lost control over the steering wheel and his expensive sports car rammed into the truck, he added.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shoaib Malik said that he was perfectly all right. He said, “It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely benevolent.”

 

