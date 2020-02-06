Shoaib Malik spends quality time with his son in Dubai

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is currently in UAE to spend some quality time with his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

After former Pakistan captain made an impressive return to Twenty20 cricket with a half-century against Bangladesh in January, he jetted off to Dubai to chill with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Malik posted a picture with his one-year-old son who can be seen enjoying a ride.

Malik and Sania Mirza celebrated the birthday of their son in October last year in India.

The tennis star recently won doubles title in Hobart in January after a gap of two years while her first born cheered for her.

The power sports couple have been together since 10 years. They tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in Hyderabad, India.

Comments

comments