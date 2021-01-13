Here’s how Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza first met in Delhi!

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s love story is one for the books; the two triumphed over their countries’ differences and emerged as one. So, how exactly did they first meet?

Contrary to popular belief that the two met in Australia in 2010, the reality of their first meeting is quite different! In a recent appearance on ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan, Malik revealed to host Nida Yasir that the two actually first met in 2003!

“We were playing in Delhi and had won the series as well and I had a flight back home later in the day. So, it was a good feeling and I was on my way to the barbershop to get a haircut before it,” he shared, adding, “There were some media people over there who knew me and Sania, who was going to the gym there. They introduced us!”

There you have it!

He did go on to add that that meeting ended with a casual greeting and that nothing came of it. When asked if he felt anything in his heartstrings at the time, Malik joked, “There were no heartstrings back in 2003! I was too young back then.”

Interestingly, Malik shared that the two did not even exchange numbers in 2003, and only met again seven years later in 2010 in Hobart, Australia, where Malik was playing a test match and Mirza had a tournament. And then, as they say, the rest is history!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

They tied the knot just four months after their fateful meeting in Australia and have been married for a decade now. The couple also has a two-year-old son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

