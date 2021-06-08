Shocking! 8-year-old forced to clean toilet at Covid centre in India

An eight-year-old boy was forced to clean a Covid-19 patient’s toilet at a quarantine centre in India.

The shocking incident took place in Sangrampur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. The in-charge of the quarantine centre allegedly threatened to thrash the boy if he did not clean the toilet.

The district administration suspended the centre head after the video of the inhumane incident went viral.

8 yr old school kid was forced to clean toilet of quarantine centre with 15 covid +ve patients in it; in buldhana, maharashtra. This is world’s best CM @OfficeofUT ‘s maharashtra model. pic.twitter.com/sJXCt5aNAP — आलू बोंडा (@ek_aalu_bonda) June 1, 2021

The minor boy told the police that he was made to clean the toilet because the cleaning staff was absent. He was paid Rs50 for this.

Villagers said that the in-charge did this to earn brownie points in front of the gram panchayat officials who were preparing for the district magistrate’s inspection.

