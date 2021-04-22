Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shocking video: phone bursts into flames inside man’s bag

phone bursts

A video showing the shocking moment a mobile phone catches fire inside a man’s bag has surfaced online.

The incident occurred in China. The clip shows a man walking on a crowded street with a woman when his bag suddenly catches fire. He gets the bag off his body and throws it on the ground.

The man heard an explosion while walking on the street, soon after which his bag caught fire, South China Morning Post reported. His arm, hair and eyelashes were singed.

The man said it was a Samsung phone that he had bought in 2016. His device had battery issues but the phone was not being charged at the time it caught fire, he added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

17-month-old child dies after being left alone in tub

Pakistan

Dacoits open fire on citizens who came out of private bank in Karachi

Must Read

Tourist with deadly diseaese leaves huge tip for restaurant staffers

Offbeat

Villagers use donkey to beat the heat, video goes viral

[X] Close