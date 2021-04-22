Shocking video: phone bursts into flames inside man’s bag

A video showing the shocking moment a mobile phone catches fire inside a man’s bag has surfaced online.

The incident occurred in China. The clip shows a man walking on a crowded street with a woman when his bag suddenly catches fire. He gets the bag off his body and throws it on the ground.

The man heard an explosion while walking on the street, soon after which his bag caught fire, South China Morning Post reported. His arm, hair and eyelashes were singed.

This is the shocking moment a phone catches fire inside a man’s bag in China. pic.twitter.com/4C5zz8Ov6t — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 20, 2021

The man said it was a Samsung phone that he had bought in 2016. His device had battery issues but the phone was not being charged at the time it caught fire, he added.

Comments

comments