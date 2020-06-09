Web Analytics
WATCH: Shoemaker introduces social distancing footwear

In an effort to ensure social distancing and help people protect against the novel coronavirus, a Romanian cobbler has introduced long-nosed leather shoes.

According to the details, the Romanian shoemaker, Grigore Lup, from the Transylvanian city of Cluj came up with the idea of long-nosed footwear to help keep people apart.

 

He said, “I saw people crowding and not respecting the social distancing rules and I said to myself let’s make a shoe either to punish them or that they could actually wear (them) and maybe that way they will keep the distance.”

He said that if two people wearing his size 75 shoes faced each other, there would be almost one-and-a-half metre distance between them.

The shoemaker maintained that he had so far received five orders for social distancing shoes and added that it takes him two days to make a pair, which requires almost one square metre of leather.

