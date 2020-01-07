More than 10,000 camels will be shot from helicopters

More than 10,000 camels will be shot from helicopters by “professional shooters” to prevent them from drinking too much water in a desperate bid for water conservation.

Drought-afflicted South Australia is taking extreme measures due to the animal’s tendency to drink more water than needed to store in its hump.

The shooters will begin the cull following an order from Aboriginal leaders in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) lands.

Locals have complained that the animals have been entering communities and wreaking havoc as they look for any available water source, including taps and tanks.

“We have been stuck in stinking hot and uncomfortable conditions, feeling unwell, because the camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through air-conditioners,’’ said a resident.

The animals are also being culled over concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, as they emit methane equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide per year, claimed residents.

The operation to control the camel population, estimated to total 1.2 million dollars across the country, is expected to take five days.

Their carcasses will be left to dry off before they are burned or buried.

Camels were introduced to Australia from India and Afghanistan during the 19th century and were used for transport and construction.

