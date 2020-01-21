Shopkeeper opens fire on robbers in Rawalpindi to foil snatching bid

RAWALPINDI: A shopkeeper on Tuesday foiled a robbery bid in Rawalpindi after he opened fire on the criminals, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a report, two muggers approached a shop at Dhamial Road in Rawalpindi and tried to take away cash, mobile, and other belongings.

However, their attempt was foiled after the shopkeeper opened fire on the street criminals, forcing them to flee away leaving behind the snatched items.

The initial reports, however, suggest that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police are investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage aimed at arresting the culprits involved in the activity.

On January 07, two policemen and an alleged mugger were killed after police intercepted the criminals in Rawalpindi.

According to police, the law enforcement authority personnel intercepted muggers near Saddar Metro Station in the city and during an exchange of fire, two policemen suffered bullet wounds. They later succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

Read More: Rs4 million looted from Bani Gala bank

They are identified as head constable Ali and Constable Saeed Ahmed.

The alleged criminal, who was shot dead during the police action was identified as Aftab, hailing from Kasur area of the Punjab province.

A member of the Dolphin Police force, whose identity was revealed as Hasan, and a passerby woman also sustained wounds from the dacoits’ fire.

The authorities had shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while the injured are also treated for their wounds.

