Shopkeeper found to be thief of Saddar mobile mall heist

KARACHI: A shopkeeper found to be involved in recent heist of around 4.5 million in a shopping mall in Karachi’s Saddar area, ARY News reported on Friday.

He said he had hired a mobile phone counter in the mall a year ago.

Accused Yasir Awan in his confessional statement to the police said that he learnt the trick of spraying a CCTV to avoid being identified from movies.

He told the police that he had committed a heist worth five million rupees four months ago in the same shopping mall.

In the recent loot, five days ago, he stolen over 4.5 million rupees mobile phones, he told the police. He remained 36 hours in the mall to complete his crime and used patties and biscuit as food during the period.

“I had broken locks of the bank to escape after the crime,” accused said.

He said, he left a big shop of mobile phones having 70 million rupees worth phones without taking any thing.

After both crimes, he kept stolen valuables at the counter of his shop.

“I used a vacant shop as hiding place in the mall, during both crimes,” the suspect told police”.

He disclosed that he sold stolen cell phones one by one from his mobile phone counter after his previous theft.

Police sent the mobile devices recovered from the counter of the accused for forensic test to found that seven phones were stolen by the accused during his previous crime, officials said.

