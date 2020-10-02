KARACHI: The police have detained the shopkeepers of Hyderi Market on Friday after the video of them misbehaving and then physically assaulting female customers in their shops was made public, ARY News reported.

The incident transpired in a cloth shop in Karachi’s Hyderi market where the shopkeeper misbehaved with the female visitors and ended up physically assaulting them after a heated exchange of slurs.

According to the reports, the women who went into the cloth shop allegedly vexed the shopkeeper by making him unfold the cloth-rolls repetitively and not buying anything.

READ: Nehal Hashmi, sons arrested for beating on-duty policemen in Karachi

The shopkeeper reportedly misbehaved with them and then assaulted them physically. Upon physically touching and pushing them, the women retaliated and struggled to stop him from doing so to which he forcefully pushed them so they fell over.

As the event transpired, it caused a furore in the market as public gathered and later the Police arrived at the scene. However, the victims, female customers, refused to lodge a first information report of the assault.

The footage of the event has also been released which went viral on the social media building resentment amongst the social media users who demanded the arrest and due punishment the shopkeeper.

