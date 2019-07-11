Shraddha Kapoor to tie the knot in 2020?

NEW DELHI: Reports have started circulated around regarding the marriage of ‘ ABCD 2’ star Shraddha Kapoor with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha in 2020.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha are reportedly dating for over two years but they have remained tight-lipped on their alleged affair.

The duo has reported finalised decision to take their relationship to the next level soon by tying the knot sometime in 2020, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

Read More: Shraddha Kapoor fulfills her fan’s wish

The latest report also claims that Shraddha’s mother, Shivangi Kapoor, is already busy with the preparation of the wedding and putting together ideas for the event.

However, no official confirmation is made so far from both families.

The 32-year-old actress is currently busy with her two forthcoming films, ‘Saaho’ and ‘Street Dancer 3D’, which would be released on August 15 and November 8 respectively.

Read More: Revealed: Why Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya broke up

She is having two other projects in her kitty including ‘Baaghi 3’ and ‘Chhichhore’.

While being interviewed by Hindustan Times, Ms Kapoor said, “It’s a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but of course, there are moments of exhaustion.”

The actress will be next opposite to ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas in ‘Saaho’ and Varun Dhawan in ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

Comments

comments