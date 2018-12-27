Nacta chief refuses to head shrine land case JIT against Sharif

LAHORE: National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) chief Khaliq Dad Lak on Thursday declined to head a Joint Investigation Team to probe into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s role as Punjab chief minister in illegal transfer of a piece of land belonging to the Auqaf department some 30 years back.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, excused the Nacta chief from heading the probe team after he showed his inability to undertake the task owing to personal reasons.

“Khaliq Dad’s excuse is based on the truth. He can’t be forced. The Supreme Court bench is satisfied with him,” Justice Nisar remarked while accepting his plea.

The court appointed Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab chief Hussain Asghar as head of the JIT which will also comprise two officials each from the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). It directed the JIT to submit its terms of references (ToRs) within ten days.

The bench was hearing the case related to alleged illegal transfer of 14,394 kanals of Auqaf land in Punjab’s Pakpattan district in 1985.

At a previous hearing, Mr Sharif appeared before the SC in the case.

The CJP referred to the former PM and asked: “Did you de-notify the Auqaf Department’s property?” Sharif responded: “The case dates back to 32 years and as per my record, I have taken no such decision [to hand over shrine property to anyone]”.

“The property belonged to the Auqaf Department, but some people who claimed to be its real owners approached the district judge,” said the chief justice.

The CJP suggested formation of the JIT if the case required further probe.

Mr Sharif responded, saying: “You can form some other body instead of the joint investigation team… it doesn’t feel good to see the mention of the JIT”

Justice Nisar asked the former PM to decide himself what should be done in the case. ‘After all, meting out justice is not only judiciary’s job,’ he added.

The bench was informed that 14,394 kanal land of the Pakpattan shrine belonging to the Auqaf department was sold as per a 1985 order. “However, later the Auqaf department declared it a charitable endowment and a court judgment has also been passed in this regard,” the counsel informed the court.

Comments

comments