Shutdown in IOK against mob attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu, India

ISLAMABAD: Shutdown is being observed in all district headquarters including Srinagar on Sunday, to protest against the attacks by Hindu mobs on Kashmiris in Jammu, occupied Kashmir, and India.

Call for the strike has been given by several trade bodies and supported by High Court Bar Association of the occupied territory.

All shops and business establishments are closed and public transport is off the roads. The authorities have suspended mobile internet service in most parts of the territory.

Strict restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley to prevent any protests.

Read More: Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

On February 11, Indian troops in occupied Kashmir had martyred five Kashmiri youth in Kulgam.

The troops had martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kellam area of the district.

The operation was jointly launched by Indian army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police.

The authorities had suspended mobile phone and Internet services in the district. Train services were also suspended in South Kashmir.

Dozens of people were injured when troops fired pellets on protesters in Kellam village of Kulgam.

