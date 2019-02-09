KARACHI: Complete shutdown is being observed in Indian occupied Kashmir on Saturday to mark the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Afzal Guru.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The leadership has also called for shutdown in the territory and a march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday to press the demand for return of the mortal remains of Muhammad Afzal Guru and renowned Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to occupied Kashmir for decent burial.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on February 11, 1984, for their role in Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies were buried in the premises of the jail.

The occupation authorities have put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Imtiaz Haider under house arrest or in police custody to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations on the anniversaries of Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

The authorities have also imposed restrictions in Doabgah, the native area of Muhammad Afzal Guru, in Baramulla district to prevent people from visiting the family members of the martyred leader and expressing solidarity with them. Restrictions have also been imposed in different areas of Srinagar including Mahraj Gunj, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal, Khanyar and Maisuma to prevent any protest rally.

